Image caption University Hospitals North Midlands has bought oxygen cylinders with alarms to prevent incidents in future

Three patients whose oxygen cylinders ran out in a hospital's emergency department later died, it has emerged.

The patients were using portable oxygen tanks at Royal Stoke Hospital in Stoke-on-Trent between May 2017 and February 2018.

University Hospitals North Midlands NHS Trust said their deaths were not a direct result of a lack of oxygen.

It said it had since bought 60 cylinders with alarms to prevent issues in future.

The trust, which runs the hospital, said the families of those involved had been informed and the deaths were reported to its board.

Following the first death, the trust said it increased checks on the cylinders and brought in better documentation around prescribing oxygen.

After the later incidents it then said it strengthened guidance around its use during busy periods and bought the alarmed cylinders.

It confirmed one death had been of a palliative patient, but declined to give details of the others and where in the hospital they died.

John Oxtoby, medical director, said: "These were treated as serious incidents and subject to thorough investigation.

"The running out of oxygen was not found to be the primary cause of death."

The trust said all three deaths were referred to the coroner, whose office said it was aware of one case.

Image caption North Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group confirmed the deaths were in Royal Stoke Hospital's accident and emergency department

Dr Steve Fawcett, medical director at North Staffordshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), confirmed the incidents happened in the emergency department.

He said the CCG had called for all deaths at the hospital in January to be audited, after concerns about overcrowding.

It had also inspected the department to ensure the situation was properly managed.

