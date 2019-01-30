Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in The Strand, Longton

A parking warden says he is looking for a new job after he was kicked in the face for ticketing a car which parked in a disabled bay.

Daniel Fairclough, who lost three teeth in the attack, said he no longer wants to put his family through the worry.

Grant Saville, 27, was jailed for 20 months for the assault in The Strand in Longton, Staffordshire in August.

Mr Fairclough added: "It was a £35 parking ticket so why we get so angry and aggressive, I really don't know."

He told the BBC he spotted the car in a disabled bay without a blue badge, and was in the process of ticketing it when two men approached.

Mr Fairclough said the driver began verbally abusing him, and he planned to escape to his work van, but slipped and Saville kicked him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

"I woke up in the back of the ambulance covered in claret," he said.

Saville, of Weston Road, Weston Coyney, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, after the attack was recorded on Mr Fairclough's body cam.

Mr Fairclough, who has since returned to work, said the sentence was "well deserved".

Image copyright Sarah Duncan/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Image caption Traffic warden Daniel Fairclough said verbal abuse is a daily occurance

He said the total cost of his dental treatment will be about £11,000 to be paid for through Stoke-on-Trent City Council's insurance.

He intends to continue working for the council, but in a different role.

"You get verbal abuse pretty much every day, violent attacks are obviously not so common but they do happen," he said.

"I'm not going to put my family through the stress of thinking about me getting my face kicked in again."

