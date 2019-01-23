Image caption The boy was knocked down outside the King's Horse shortly before 18:00 GMT on Tuesday

An eight-year-old boy was hit by a suspected drink-driver in a pub car park.

Bystanders rushed to his aid after the boy was knocked down outside the King's Horse in Stafford just before 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

When paramedics arrived they found he had suffered potentially life-changing injuries and took him to hospital.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested "on suspicion of a positive breath test", Staffordshire Police said.

Someone can only be arrested on suspicion of the offence if they are in control of a vehicle, the force said.

The woman, from Stafford, remained in police custody and the boy was in a stable condition police added.

