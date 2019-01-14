A man has appeared in court charged with having an illegal stun gun.

Thomas Kavanagh, 51, of Sutton Road, Mile Oak, Tamworth, was detained at Birmingham Airport on Saturday as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

He had returned from a family holiday in Mexico with his wife and children, prosecutor Diane MacKriel told North Staffordshire Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Kavanagh, a father-of-six, an Irish national, was charged with possession of a prohibited item under Section 5 of the Firearms Act.

Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.