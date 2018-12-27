Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption RSPCA hunt man who abandoned dog in Trentham

Hundreds of people have offered to rehome a dog that was filmed on CCTV being dumped at the side of a road.

"Millions" of people around the world have watched the "heartbreaking" video, the RSPCA animal charity said.

Vets renamed him Snoop but he is not yet available for adoption while his abandonment is being investigated.

The Staffordshire bull terrier was left with his bed at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road in Trentham, Stoke-on-Trent on 17 December.

The charity is trying to trace a man in the car who is seen unclipping the dog's lead before running back to the vehicle and leaving.

A spokeswoman said: "We have had hundreds of people wanting to rehome him although he isn't up for adoption while we investigate his abandonment.

"We are so grateful to everyone who has shared Snoop's story. Millions of people across the world have viewed the heartbreaking footage of him being abandoned, which shows that even at Christmas we deal with heartbreaking incidents like this."

The investigation is ongoing, the charity said and anyone with information is urged to contact them.