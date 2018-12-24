Homophobic graffiti sprayed on 26 vehicles in Chadsmoor
A total of 26 cars and vans have been daubed with homophobic graffiti in a Staffordshire village, police said.
Walls and garages were also spray-painted in Chadsmoor near Cannock in the early hours of Sunday.
Staffordshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the graffiti.
Various streets were hit including Curlew Hill, Kelvin Drive and Huntington Terrace, a force spokesman added.
Police put on increased patrols on Sunday night and urged anyone with information to call 101.