Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the graffiti

A total of 26 cars and vans have been daubed with homophobic graffiti in a Staffordshire village, police said.

Walls and garages were also spray-painted in Chadsmoor near Cannock in the early hours of Sunday.

Staffordshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the graffiti.

Various streets were hit including Curlew Hill, Kelvin Drive and Huntington Terrace, a force spokesman added.

Police put on increased patrols on Sunday night and urged anyone with information to call 101.