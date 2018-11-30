A banned driver has admitted running over a police officer, breaking her leg and kneecap, before fleeing the scene.

Gurajdeep Malhi, 26, hit PC Claire Bond as she responded to reports of a BMW crashing into a garage in Coton Fields, Stafford on 23 September.

He was picked up in a Range Rover Evoque and pursued across the town before being arrested, Staffordshire Police said.

He will be sentenced at Stafford Crown Court on 25 January.

Malhi, of of Charnley Road, admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

A second charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent was also denied, but he will face no further action in relation to it.

Lucy Maria Bullmore, 31, of Morton Road, Stafford, pleaded guilty to driving a Range Rover Evoque dangerously, failing to stop a motor vehicle and failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis.

She will face no further action over a charge of assisting an offender, which she had denied.

Ms Bullmore will be sentenced alongside Malhi on 25 January.