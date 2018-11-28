Image copyright Volkswagen Image caption A white Volkswagen Golf like the one pictured was stolen again whilst on a recovery truck

A woman's car was stolen twice - first in a car jacking and once again after it was found.

Three masked men dragged the lone driver from the Volkswagen Golf at Ventura Retail Park in Tamworth, Staffordshire, on Sunday.

It was found a day later, but a group of armed men stormed a recovery truck carrying the car and made off with it again.

Police said they were "working around the clock" to find the culprits.

The owner was targeted by men wearing balaclavas or face masks on Sunday between 14:00 GMT and 14:15 GMT at the retail park, police said.

A recovery firm picked up the vehicle in Bassetts Pole, Sutton Coldfield, on Tuesday to take it for examination.

But the driver was approached by men with hammers, who forced their way into the truck cab and made him drive to Coppice Lane.

They took the Golf off the back of the truck, fleeing the scene in the stolen car and a Toyota Avensis Estate.

Image copyright Google Image caption The car was originally taken from a woman at Ventura Retail Park in Tamworth

Staffordshire Police are investigating whether the men are the same offenders involved in the first attack at the retail park.

Det Insp Giles Parsons said the recovery driver was left "shaken up" after the attack.

Police have advised car owners to remain vigilant.