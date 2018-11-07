Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Firefighters in the fire-damaged house in Stoke-on-Trent

A woman has appeared in court accused of starting a house fire that saw two men taken to hospital.

Jane Clarke, 42, of, Norton, Stoke-on-Trent, is charged with arson with intent to endanger life after the blaze in Bradbury Close on Monday.

The men both suffered smoke inhalation, Staffordshire Police said.

Ms Clarke, of Bradbury Close, appeared at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates' Court earlier and will appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 10 December.

She was remanded in custody ahead of her next court appearance.