Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Samuel Kelly punched Liam Roche in the head after he tried to intervene in an incident at a McDonalds

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter after a man died of brain injuries following a confrontation.

Samuel Kelly, 25, of Coventry Road, Kingsbury, was convicted after a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court and sentenced to seven years.

Police said Kelly punched 18-year-old Liam Roche in the head at Ventura Park, Tamworth, on 22 January.

Mr Roche died on 3 February after undergoing an operation to reduce pressure on his brain.

Staffordshire Police said the case was a tragic consequence of drunken and violent behaviour.

Officers said that Kelly was described as behaving badly just before midnight at a McDonald's restaurant in the retail park.

Mr Roche, from Kingstanding, intervened according to the police, and Kelly punched him in the head.

Witnesses said Mr Roche initially seemed unaffected by the blow, however his mother called an ambulance after his condition deteriorated.

He was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital where his condition was described as critical.

Mr Roche underwent an operation to reduce the pressure on his brain but later died.

Kelly had said he had been taunted by a group of lads prior to the confrontation, according to police, and was upset over a comment made about his father who had died when he was twelve.

Det Insp Alan Lyford, of Staffordshire Police, said: "This was a tragic case and we extend our condolences to Liam's family.

"Perhaps this case serves as a reminder of the tragic and unforeseen consequences that can follow drunken and violent behaviour."