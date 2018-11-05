Image copyright Google Image caption The house was said to be well alight when officers arrived in Bradbury Close

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire that saw two men taken to hospital.

The blaze took hold of a house in Bradbury Close in the Norton area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 17.20 GMT on Monday.

Staffordshire Police said the two men, both aged 19, suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.

The 42-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, remains in custody.

The force said the house was well alight when crews arrived.