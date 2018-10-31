Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Thirty firefighters tackled the blaze on Monday night, with crews remaining on site on Tuesday

A cardboard waste fire that spread through a workshop burning 15 cars has destroyed the owner's entire business, Staffordshire fire crews say.

The service said the man started the fire outside his premises, but when he went inside it spread to a vehicle and ripped through the workshop.

More than 30 firefighters were called to Hixon Industrial Estate, near Stafford, at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

Fire crews are urging people not to burn waste or leave it unattended.

Station manager Paul Shaw said: "This is an extremely sad incident as the owner has lost his entire business.

"The building is 100% damaged as are the vehicles on the estate."