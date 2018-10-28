Image copyright Google Image caption Three people were injured in the attack in Carron Street in Stoke-on-Trent

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after three people were injured in a serious assault.

A 19-year-old man was taken to hospital after being stabbed twice shortly after 22:00 BST on Saturday in Carron Street, Fenton, Stoke-on-Trent.

He remains in hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspect from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of assault and grievous bodily harm with intent.

The force said it had started "high visibility patrols" to reassure the local community.

Another man and a woman were also injured in the attack but did not require hospital treatment.