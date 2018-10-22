Image copyright Samantha Eastwood Image caption Samantha Eastwood was missing for over a week before her body was found in a shallow grave

A man has admitted murdering a midwife following a "longstanding" affair

The body of Samantha Eastwood, 28, was found in a shallow grave in Caverswall, Staffordshire, in August, eight days after she went missing.

Michael Stirling, 32, the brother-in-law of her ex-fiancé John Peake, pleaded guilty to her murder when he appeared at Northampton Crown Court.

Ms Eastwood was last seen in uniform leaving work at Royal Stoke University Hospital on the morning of 27 July.

Her body was discovered on 5 August wrapped in a duvet cover with tape covering her eyes and mouth, a previous hearing was told.

After Stirling entered his plea, his defence barrister barrister Charles Miskin QC said: "This was not a pre-meditated act.

"The context of the killing was a background of growing tension arising from a longstanding, but not particularly intense affair."

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Michael Stirling pleaded guilty to murdering Samantha Eastwood

Mr Miskin said that on the afternoon of the killing "various things were said" between the two.

"There was an argument in that context and that led to him being very angry," he said.

Mr Miskin added: "After a struggle and while she was on the floor, he put his hands over her throat, her mouth and nose, and as a result of that she died.

"During his intense rage, he originally intended to cause her really serious bodily harm, but matters escalated and he carried out the intention to kill her."

Image caption Tributes to the midwife had been left outside Royal Stoke University Hospital, where she worked

The cause of death of Miss Eastwood, who lived in Stockton Brook in Stoke-on-Trent, is still unconfirmed.

In August, Staffordshire Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place but further tests were required.

Stirling admitted murdering Ms Eastwood between 26 July and 5 August at Baddeley Green, Stoke-on-Trent.

Miss Eastwood's mother and sister watched from the public gallery as he entered his plea via video-link.

Police previously said two men aged 28 and 60 who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender over the death are to face no further action.

Since the midwife's death, well-wishers have raised more than £15,800 to help her family with funeral costs.