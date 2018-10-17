Stoke & Staffordshire

Men named in Burslem linked deaths' inquiry

  • 17 October 2018
Tributes to Nathan Bates
Image caption Tributes to Nathan Bates were left outside the house

Two men found dead less than half a mile apart on the same afternoon have been named by police.

Robert Goodwin, 57, was discovered near allotments in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent on 11 October. Nathan Bates, 19, was then found in a house nearby.

Mr Bates' death is being treated as a murder, while Staffordshire Police said Mr Goodwin's death is unexplained.

The BBC understands Mr Goodwin is an ex-partner of Mr Bates' mother. Police have confirmed the deaths are linked.

The results from post-mortem tests are being analysed.
Image caption Mr Bates' body was found hours after Mr Goodwin

Mr Goodwin was found near the allotments on Leonora Street at about 13:20 BST.

Follow-up inquiries led officers to finding Mr Bates' body in a house on Barnfield Road at around 15:30 BST, the force said.

Officers are continuing to search Grange Park and anyone with information is urged to contact the force.
Image caption Mr Goodwin was found near allotments in Burslem

