Image copyright Ice Cream Alliance Image caption The drivers hoped to freeze out future competition with an 84-van parade

Ice cream van drivers hoped to scoop a new world record for the longest parade of ice cream vans - although they didn't quite make 99.

Eighty-four drivers from across Europe gathered in Crewe to whip around a two-mile parade circuit.

Drivers needed a sprinkle of luck after a false start on the first try, but their fears soon melted away with some encouragement from the Guinness World Records adjudicator.

The parade lasted half an hour.

Image copyright Ice Cream Alliance Image caption The two-mile parade took place in Wychwood Park in Crewe

Image copyright Ice cream alliance Image caption Organiser Stuart Whitby said drivers were "making history"

Staffordshire based ice cream van driver Karl Simcock said it was "quite a sight" to see so many of the vans in one place.

Retailers travelled from across Europe, including Belgium and the Republic of Ireland, to take part.

Organisers are still waiting to hear if their bid has been successful - the only requirement to qualify as a satisfactory parade was to ensure there was never more than a 10m gap between vans.

In other words, enough room to mind that child.

Organiser Stuart Whitby said: "We're making history. It's all about celebrating the ice cream van - it's an icon."