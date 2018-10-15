Stoke & Staffordshire

Girl, 13, dies after being hit by car in Tamworth

  • 15 October 2018
Jorja Deborah Fisher Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Police said Jorja died in hospital shortly after the crash which happened on Friday at about 19:00 BST

A girl who died after being hit by a car in Staffordshire has been named by police as 13-year-old Jorja Deborah Fisher.

Police said she was hit by a Hyundai Tucson on the River Drive junction with Fazeley Road, Tamworth, on Friday evening.

"Jorja suffered serious injuries" and died in hospital a short time after the crash, the Staffordshire force said.

The teenager's family is being supported by specialist officers.

