Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Gloucester Grange, Clayton in the early hours of Sunday

A 77-year-old man suffered "significant injuries" after being "badly assaulted" in a care home, police have said.

Staffordshire Police were called to a retirement apartment complex at Gloucester Grange, Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, at 04:46 BST after reports of a man "smashing his way in to the building with a weapon".

The victim suffered head injuries in the attack, officers said.

A 28-year-old man was arrested by officers after a search of the home.

The home has been approached for comment.

The victim's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, police added.

A statement posted on the police website said: "Police found an elderly male had been badly assaulted and received head injuries."

Officers are now increasing patrols of the area to "reassure residents", they said.

Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.