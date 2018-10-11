Image copyright Google Image caption A man's body was first discovered near the allotments by Leonora Street

The deaths of two men found less than half a mile apart on the same afternoon "could be linked", police have said.

Officers were initially called to reports of a body discovered near the allotments by Leonora Street in Stoke-on-Trent at about 13:20 BST.

Staffordshire Police said a second body was discovered at an address 0.3 miles away in Barnfield Road at 15:50.

The force said the deaths are being treated as unexplained but "appear to be linked".

Det Ch Insp Jason Everett said: "We do not believe there is any ongoing threat or risk to any member of the public and we would ask for everyone to remain calm.

"If you have outwardly-facing CCTV or dashcam footage in the neighbourhood, please get in touch."