A woman found dead in her home in Stoke-on-Trent has been named by police as 32-year-old Avan Najmadeen.

A post mortem has revealed the mother-of-four died from multiple stab wounds.

Officers from Staffordshire Police found her at her home in Glebedale Road, Fenton, at about 17:00 BST on Monday.

A 35-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Additional patrols have been launched in the area, and forensic investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing for drivers with dashcam footage from around Glebedale Road on Monday to contact them.