Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Kate Woodcock suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash in Stonnall, Staffordshire

A model and former Formula 1 "grid girl" has died in a car crash.

The car in which Kate Woodcock, 30, was travelling hit a wall on Chester Road, in Stonnall, Staffordshire, on Thursday.

Staffordshire Police said Ms Woodcock, from Walsall, "passed away at the scene as a result of her injuries".

In a February interview with The Sun about her time in motor sport, she said she loved working in F1.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the crashed car "suffered significant damage".

Modelling firm SDMPE Agency paid tribute to Ms Woodcock, calling her "an exceptional model who shined very bright".

A JustGiving page has raised more than £5,000 towards funeral costs.

Its organiser Lucy Ford wrote: "Kate was a beautiful special girl who will be missed deeply by everyone who knew her."

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash.