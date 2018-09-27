Image copyright Google Image caption Emergency services were called at 06:19 BST on Thursday

A man has died after being hit by a lorry on the M6 in Staffordshire.

The man, in his mid-thirties, had parked on the hard-shoulder of the northbound carriageway between junction 15 and Keele Services, police said.

Ambulance crews arrived to find him seriously injured and in cardiac arrest. Paramedics treated him at the roadside but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Staffordshire Police has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that "despite their best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man". He is yet to be formally identified.

Police said the northbound carriageway would remain closed between junction 15 Stoke and 16 Nantwich while specialist officers investigate.

Motorists have been advised by Highways England to follow a diversion along the A500 instead.