Image caption The family suffered the effects of smoke inhalation after a fire in the flat below their home

There will be no prosecutions over a flat fire which killed a six-year-old and her mother, a fire service said.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue service had been investigating how smoke spread between flats in a fire at council-owned Ringlands Close, Stoke-on-Trent.

But it said there was 'no proof' a fire safety offence had been committed.

Zainab Adam and daughter Tafaoul Fadul died in the fire in October 2017, while another daughter, six-month-old at the time, had life-changing injuries.

The fire service said the child remained in hospital for some time but had since been released. Cllr Jean Bowers, who arranged help for families affected by the fire, said the child would need long-term care.

Previously, the service said council tenant Ms Adam, 36, and her daughters were affected by smoke inhalation after the fire started in the flat below.

It was caused accidentally by an electric storage heater close to clothing, the fire service said.

The service said the fire, during the morning of 1 October, was contained to the privately rented ground-floor flat where it started, but smoke spread throughout the three-storey building and neighbouring properties were evacuated.

The fire service said it believed, as residents evacuated, smoke was able to spread into communal areas, as the door to the flat where the fire was located failed to self-close.

Image caption Flowers were left outside the council-owned flats in Stoke-on-Trent

But Glynn Luznyj, from the fire service said, as part of its investigation with Staffordshire Police, the "complex circumstances" of the fire, the history of the building and the flat involved meant it was unable to find "the standard of proof required by law that an offence had been committed" under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

The order is designed to provide a minimum fire safety standard in all non-domestic premises, like communal areas in houses of multiple occupation.

Stoke-on-Trent Councillor Randy Conteh said: "As we have been doing since the fire, we will continue to support the family, the community and to work closely alongside Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and other agencies."