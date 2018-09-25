Image caption Stoke-on-Trent City Council said the East-West precinct is an "eyesore"

A derelict shopping centre is "holding back Stoke-on-Trent" according to the council which has announced plans to tear it down.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council intends to spend £4m purchasing and demolishing the East-West precinct in Hanley.

A further £3.5m has been earmarked to turn part of the "eyesore" into a youth facility for eight to 19-year-olds.

The precinct "does not speak about Stoke-on-Trent in the way we want to," Cllr Daniel Jellyman said.

Image caption The council hopes demolishing the precinct will "kick-start" development in the city

"We want a development that matches our ambition and aspiration for the city," Mr Jellyman, cabinet member for regeneration, added.

Plans will go before the council's cabinet on 2 October and could be approved as early as 18 October.

If successful, the council, which is run by a coalition of Conservatives and City Independents, hopes to begin the demolition process in January.

Image caption Plans to regenerate the site as part of 'Unity Walk' have been abandoned

The site was previously bought up by Realis Estates which has decided not to pursue its development plans in the city.

While "disappointing", Mr Jellyman said the company's decision provides the council with a "unique opportunity".

Image caption The council hopes to buy individual properties until it owns the majority of the site

Plans for the potential new youth centre are yet to be confirmed however the council's ideas include a boxing and martial arts gym, film and multi-media rooms and an outdoor activity space.

The council is also considering options including residential, leisure and commercial developments, including a hotel.

Council leader Ann James said it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity to shape the city centre".