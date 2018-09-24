A police officer has been left with leg injuries including a broken kneecap after he was hit by a car while responding to an incident.

The officer and a colleague had gone to reports of a car crashing into a garage in Coton Fields, Stafford, on Sunday.

The second officer was also hit by the car but has since been discharged from hospital.

A 25-year-old man from Stafford has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and dangerous driving.

A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, dangerous driving, assisting an offender, taking a motor vehicle without consent and providing a positive breath test.

The injured officer's injuries were described as "extensive" with multiple fractures.

Det Insp Giles Parsons, from the Staffordshire force, said: "Police officers working to keep others safe from harm should never be subject to any level of violence and we'd like to thank the public for their continued messages of support."

Police said they were particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw a blue BMW 3 Series, registration number YB18 CWT, in the area between 10:00 BST and 12:00 BST on Sunday or throughout the previous day.