Image copyright Highways England Image caption The 95ft, 150-tonne bridge spanning the M6 in Staffordshire is being demolished and removed

A 150-tonne bridge over the M6 has been demolished overnight and the motorway has been reopened

The road was closed for less than 12 hours during the operation between junctions 14 and 15 in Staffordshire.

Drivers had to avoid the area by using the M62 and M1.

Creswell Home Farm bridge was not in use and was too small to allow planned upgrades to the motorway, Highways England said. It said the 95ft bridge's removal was successful.

The affected stretch of motorway is a key north-south route for thousands of drivers.

Engineering works will allow extra lanes in each direction as part of a wider improvement programme between junctions 13 and 15, estimated to cost up to £335.4m.