Stafford crash driver left with critical head injuries
- 23 September 2018
A driver was left critically ill in hospital after a crash near Stafford on Saturday.
The 30-year-old sustained head injuries when his Ford Focus was in collision with a Land Rover Freelander at 09.00 BST on the A51 at Pasturefields.
Witnesses being sought include drivers of a dark coloured SUV and a white car, possibly an Astra, travelling towards Rugeley.
The Freelander driver, aged 59, was treated for minor injuries.