Stafford crash driver left with critical head injuries

  • 23 September 2018
A51 at Pasturefields. Image copyright Google
Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses over the crash which left a man fighting for his life

A driver was left critically ill in hospital after a crash near Stafford on Saturday.

The 30-year-old sustained head injuries when his Ford Focus was in collision with a Land Rover Freelander at 09.00 BST on the A51 at Pasturefields.

Witnesses being sought include drivers of a dark coloured SUV and a white car, possibly an Astra, travelling towards Rugeley.

The Freelander driver, aged 59, was treated for minor injuries.

