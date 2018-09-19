Lost Staffordshire WW1 wall hanging unveiled
A memorial canvas commemorating soldiers killed in World War One which was lost for 30-years has been found and put on display.
The North Staffordshire Fifth Battalion Memorial Canvas was created in 1923 by returning servicemen who then went to work as ceramics artists and designers.
It depicts a panorama of the battlefields which the battalion fought on between 1914-1918.
More than 1,000 local men who died in the war are named on the canvas.
The artwork, more than 20m (65.5ft) long and 3m (10ft) high, was commissioned by Maj Thomas Simpson, who managed ceramics company Soho Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent, and was supported by members of the Royal British Legion.
It was last seen in 1985 and was thought lost until historian Levison Wood traced it to the Potteries Museum in Stoke-on-Trent, "after a bit of Agatha Christie detective work".
It was found hidden among more than half a million items in the museum's stores mislabelled as a tram map.
"How it survived the last almost 100 years is incredible and beyond belief," Mr Wood said.
The battalion took part in every major Western Front offensive, Mr Wood said, and the canvas portrays all of them.
With the names of all the men from the area killed at war, Mr Wood describes the canvas as "the teardrops of the boys who never came home".
The Staffordshire battalion lost about 20% of its men - twice the national average.
It has been described by the Imperial War Museum as of national and international significance, drawing comparisons to the Bayeaux Tapestry due to its size and detail.
Abi Brown, deputy leader of Stoke-on-Trent city council said the city "couldn't ask for a more fitting tribute to the contribution of our industry, our people, our city and our county".
The cost to fully restore the canvas, only a third of which is currently displayed, is unknown, however it is hoped to be completely on display by 2021.