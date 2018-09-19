Image copyright Stoke-on-Trent City Council Image caption Richard Broughan apologised over arguments in pubs

A councillor has apologised after arguing with residents.

Stoke-on-Trent City Councillor Richard Broughan was found by the authority's Standards Committee to have got into a drunken argument over payment at a pub.

He had failed twice to write an apology letter and attend extra training, after being asked to do so by the council.

Mr Broughan has now apologised and confirmed he went to training for alcohol issues and will attend code of conduct sessions.

The Standards Committee upheld a complaint from an unnamed Stoke-on-Trent pub, during which the councillor, who represents the For Britain party on the Abbey and Hulton ward, was said to be "intoxicated and swearing" whilst arguing with a man at the bar, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

In a second complaint about a different incident - which was partially upheld - it was claimed Mr Broughan threatened to have the Travellers Rest pub in Milton shut down.

In a related incident, the councillor accepted a police caution for assault at a Milton fish and chip shop, but this complaint was not upheld by the committee as he was not on council business at the time.

Mr Broughan was previously ruled to bring the authority into disrepute over claims he made sexual remarks about a woman dressed as an elf.