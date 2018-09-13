Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Morgan and Ms Cole appeared at Stafford Crown Court

A man and a woman have pleaded not guilty to murdering their baby son.

Luke Morgan, 26, and Emma Cole, 22, are charged with the murder of Tyler Morgan, in Burntwood, Staffordshire, on 29 April 2014.

Mr Morgan, of Grange Road, Burntwood, and Ms Cole, of Summerbank Road, Stoke-on-Trent, appeared at Stafford Crown Court earlier.

They also both denied charges of manslaughter, causing or allowing an infant death and child cruelty.

They will next appear at the court on 11 February and a trial date was set for 1 April.