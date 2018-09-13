Image copyright Google Image caption Neal Hopkins was remanded in custody at North Staffordshire Justice Centre

A man has appeared in court charged with serious sexual offences against children.

Neal Hopkins, 45, of Stone Road, Stoke-on-Trent, faces 28 charges, including sexual activity with a boy and making an indecent photograph of a child.

Mr Hopkins appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre earlier and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 15 October.

Charges relate to incidents in the Stoke-on-Trent, Derbyshire, Worcestershire and Yorkshire areas, Staffordshire Police said.