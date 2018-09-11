Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Adris Ali admitted starting the fire at the centre in Rugeley

An employee who started a fire at an Amazon warehouse which caused £8m of damage has been jailed.

Police said Adris Ali felt he had been "disrespected" by a team leader on 4 November, so he lit a stack of papers and walked away.

Ali, 22, of Walsall, previously admitted arson with intent or recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

At Stafford Crown Court on Tuesday, he was jailed for 48 months.

Overall, the blaze at the warehouse in Rugeley cost Amazon more than £8m, the court heard.

Ali had worked as a picker for Amazon for about three months at the time of the fire

Police said the fire damaged 613,549 units at the site, resulting in a loss of £7.3m.

The repair, clean-up and labour costs amounted to a further £745,000.

Ali had worked as a picker for Amazon for about three months at the time of the fire.

Det Con Andrew Shorthouse said afterwards: "This was a serious fire which has destroyed millions of pounds of stock, but we are glad that no one was harmed that day."