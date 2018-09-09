Stoke & Staffordshire

Arrest after man puts out cigarette with petrol pump

  • 9 September 2018
Petrol station on Waterloo Road Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption Police were called to a petrol station in Burslem

A man said to be high on Monkey Dust has been arrested after he tried to put out a lit cigarette with a petrol pump.

Police were called to a petrol station on Waterloo Road, Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 07:55 BST on Sunday.

Officers praised staff at the garage for their "brave" action after they tried to stop the man.

Earlier this week, Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Ellis called for Monkey Dust to be reclassified.

What is Monkey Dust?

Public Health England says Monkey Dust is the street name for Methylenedioxy-α-pyrrolidinohexiophenone or MDPHP.

It is a stimulant known as a cathinone and it is similar to another drug, MDPV or Methylenedioxypyrovalerone.

The government classifies synthetic cathinones as Class B drugs.

