Stoke & Staffordshire

Stafford stabbing: Teen arrested after man attacked

  • 27 August 2018
Pennycrofts Court, Stafford Image copyright Google
Image caption The man is believed to have been stabbed near the Pennycrofts Court flats, police said

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man suffered multiple stab wounds.

The man, aged 22, was in hospital in a life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Stafford on Friday.

Staffordshire Police believes the attack took place around the area of Pennycrofts Court flats, Corporation Street, at about 17:30 BST.

The arrested boy from Wolverhampton has been released under investigation as inquiries continue, police added.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites