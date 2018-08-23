Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Kieron Michael Birchall admitted causing death by dangerous driving

A man who crashed a car, killing a passenger, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

Amy Savage, 22, died after a Volkswagen Passat driven by Kieron Michael Birchall, 26, left the road on Bottom Lane, Onecote, Staffordshire.

Ms Savage was a passenger in the back seat when the car overturned on Bottom Lane on 2 July 2017. She died at the scene.

Birchall, from Leek, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was sentenced at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court earlier.

Birchall, an uninsured driver who held a provisional licence, was also sentenced to three-and-a-half years, to run concurrently, after admitting causing serious injury to front passenger Sean Sproston.

He was also banned from driving for six years and nine months.

Staffordshire Police said Birchall had been drinking with the pair the previous evening, before he decided to drive them both home in the morning.

Investigating officer, PC Rob Trow, said: "This is a tragic incident where the appalling standard of driving by Kieron Birchall has led to the death of a young woman."