CCTV appeal after 5ft teddy stolen in Stafford

  • 23 August 2018
The bear outside the cafe prior to the theft Image copyright The Bakehouse, Stafford
Image caption The Bakehouse Café said the bear had been "kidnapped by some high-spirited football fans"

Thieves who stole a 5ft (1.5m) teddy bear are being hunted by police.

It was "kidnapped by high-spirited football fans" from Bakehouse Café in Stafford after England's World Cup quarter-final in July, the owners said.

Ann Ager said the bear named Barnaby was considered a "bit of a local celebrity" and was "really missed" after it was taken from outside a café.

Police said they were seeking four men in their 20s and released a CCTV image in connection with the probe.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption Police have released an image in connection of a man they want to speak to

"The owners would very much like to be reunited with Barnaby as he holds a great deal of sentimental value," police said.

The theft from Market Street happened on 7 July when England faced Sweden to progress to their semi-final.

In a statement posted on Facebook shortly after the theft, the café said it hoped Barnaby was "being looked after".

