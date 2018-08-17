Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Timothy Philpott has been sentenced to 12 years in prison

A man has been jailed for a "brutal attack" on his partner that left her with a knife sticking out her chest.

During a "sustained" stabbing in Cannock in February, Timothy Philpott, 29, also injured her head and face.

Staffordshire Police said his victim was still being treated for hand injuries, caused by her attempt to pull out the weapon.

Philpott was sentenced to 12 years in prison, having pleaded guilty to attempted murder at a hearing in May.

The stabbing happened at their home, with judge Michael Chambers telling Philpott had "it not been for the intervention of the neighbours knocking on the door, you would have proceeded to kill [your partner]".

Image copyright Google Image caption Philpott fled Laburnum Avenue but was found by police

Philpott fled the scene in Laburnum Avenue where police said they found bloody walls and an injured woman, then 26, on a sofa, with a knife protruding from her body.

She was taken to hospital with it still sticking out.

The Staffordshire force said the stabbing happened when she told Philpott he could not see his children following a series of punches and kicks to her head.

As she was stabbed - a "sustained and brutal attack", the judge said - she begged for help, which neighbours heard.

Philpott was found in the garden of another address.

In addition to his 12-year sentence, he will serve four years on licence.