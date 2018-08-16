Stoke & Staffordshire

Boy dies and three people injured in Staffordshire crash

  • 16 August 2018
Uttoxeter Road in Draycott in the Clay Image copyright Google
Image caption A car and van crashed on Uttoxeter Road in Draycott in the Clay

A young boy has died and three other people were injured in a crash involving a car and a van.

A silver BMW car and white Mercedes van crashed on Uttoxeter Road in Draycott in the Clay, Staffordshire at about 12:45 BST on Thursday.

The boy suffered a cardiac arrest and died in hospital. Another boy, and a woman in her 20s, from the same car, suffered multiple injuries.

The male van driver was also treated by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites