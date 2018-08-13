Image copyright Alsager Fire Station Image caption The Roaches fire has spread to cover 219 acres (0.8 sq km) since Thursday

Wildlife workers have said little can be done to rescue wildlife after a fire broke out on a moorland nature reserve.

Firefighters have been at the blaze at the Roaches, in Upper Hulme, Staffordshire, since it began on Thursday.

Jon Rowe from Staffordshire Wildlife Trust said the fire will be "devastating" for wildlife.

He said the charity has noticed a lot of animal displacement and the fire will cause a "huge loss of habitat".

Strong winds meant that the fire spread quickly and is estimated to have affected a 219-acre (0.8 sq km) area, roughly a quarter or the reserve.

Drone footage reveals scale of fire at beauty spot

Recent rainfall has helped "dull the fire down a bit," Mr Rowe said, but the underground peat is still burning, meaning flames cannot be seen from the surface.

Mr Rowe expects the fire service to be "hot spotting", where smouldering areas are doused with water, for at least the rest of the week.

"Fortunately the majority of the birds were not sat on eggs, but some fledglings may well have been caught up in the fire," he said.

Other slower moving wildlife, particularly lizards, may also have perished, he said.

Image copyright Alsager Fire Station Image caption Three fire services worked together to tackle the fire

The trust will fully assess the damage once the fire is extinguished, but Mr Rowe predicts the landscape, and wildlife, will take a long time to recover.

"All the volunteers are really upset," he said.