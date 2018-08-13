Image copyright Daniel Moseley Image caption The 20-year-old used to work as a farmer before his accident

A man seriously injured in an accident at a trampoline park is impressing doctors with his recovery.

Daniel Moseley, 20, from Whitgreave, near Stafford, sustained a double neck fracture at Flip Out Stoke in January.

He was put in an induced coma and his family were told to expect the worst.

Despite losing some feeling in his hands and doctors saying he would need to be on a ventilator for the rest of his life, he can now feed himself and use a wheelchair.

The dairy farmer hurt himself when he jumped from a trampoline into a foam pit but landed on the edge, injuring his neck and spine.

"When it first happened I knew exactly the seriousness of it and it just felt like my life had ended," he told BBC Radio Stoke.

"When I think back to it, it's emotionally hard, I keep it shut in my head, I try not to think about it."

Mr Moseley said he has always been "stubborn" and when he was told he would be on a ventilator for the rest of his life he was determined "that was certainly never going to be the case."

Image caption Daniel Moseley was in an induced coma after the accident

He added the support he has had from friends and family has been "overwhelming".

"The young farmers raised almost £10,000 for me doing a charity bike ride to Blackpool and that can buy me something, like a nice wheelchair."

A spokesperson for Flip Out Stoke said previously: "Our thoughts are with Daniel and his family.

"Every jumper is given a full safety briefing and told to jump only within their ability. An independent investigation has been carried out and confirms that our team followed the correct process when briefing Daniel and in their actions after his accident."