Eleven suspected illegal immigrants have been found in the back of a lorry on the M6.

The men were found when the vehicle was stopped between junctions six and seven near Great Wyrley on the M6 Toll in Staffordshire at 20:15 BST on Monday.

They were treated for dehydration by specialist paramedics.

The Home Office said 11 men, aged between 19 and 45, were detained under the Immigration Act and remain in police custody.

Staffordshire Police said its officers were called following reports of suspected illegal immigrants in the back of a lorry.

Seven of the men presented themselves as Iraqi nationals, and four identified as Iranian nationals.

Immigration enforcement has taken over the investigation and said the men will be dealt with according to immigration rules.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent its Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene, but none of the men needed hospital treatment and were discharged at the scene.