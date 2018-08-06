Stoke & Staffordshire

Woman dies in Staffordshire horse-drawn carriage crash

  • 6 August 2018
Image caption The crash happened on Uttoxeter Road, near the junction with Jolpool Lane

A woman was killed and a man suffered serious injuries when the horse-drawn carriage they were riding in crashed.

The 60-year-old woman was a passenger in the blue four-wheeled carriage, which crashed in Hilderstone, Staffordshire, at 13:05 BST on Sunday.

She was airlifted to hospital where she died, Staffordshire Police said.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, suffered serious leg injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

The carriage, which was being pulled by one brown horse, came to a stop near Heath Farm, about 500 yards away from the initial accident on Uttoxeter Road, near the junction with Jolpool Lane.

The horse was not badly hurt, police said.

