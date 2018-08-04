Image copyright Other Image caption Samantha Eastwood did not turn up for her night shift at the hospital

Police searching for a midwife who has been missing for a week are combing rural areas of Staffordshire.

Samantha Eastwood, 28, was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on 27 July and did not return later for her night shift.

Specialist search teams from Staffordshire Police have cordoned off an area of Caverswall and are carrying out a number of rural searches.

Det Supt Simon Duffy said officers are "working round the clock".

Image caption Police are combing a cordoned off area in Caverswall

On Friday, Ms Eastwood's sister Gemma made a tearful appeal, saying: "We miss you very much, we need you home where you belong."

The 26-year-old support worker described her sister as "warm and generous with a great sense of humour".

Police said a scream was heard near Ms Eastwood's home in Stockton Brook, Stoke-on-Trent, at about 14:00 on the day she went missing and she has not used her bank cards since going missing.

Her car remained parked in her driveway.

The force is treating her case as a "high risk missing person".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Timeline of the search for missing Staffordshire midwife

It was revealed Ms Eastwood had been due to be married, but her engagement had broken off earlier this year.

In a Facebook post in July, Ms Eastwood advertised a "never worn" wedding dress for sale.

A 32-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of kidnap, but has since been released under investigation.

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Samantha Eastwood's Radley purse is missing and described by police as navy with a blue, pink and orange striped dog on the front

Police are appealing for information about Ms Eastwood's purse which is missing from her home and has not been seen since she disappeared.

The Staffordshire force has also urged the public to report any sightings of vehicles parked in "strange locations", isolated areas or lay-bys.