A midwife who has "disappeared" had been planning a wedding for June but was "recently single", police said.

Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday and did not return for her night shift later that day.

Staffordshire Police confirmed there had been "no activity within [her] finances since [her] disappearance".

"She seemed happy" when she was last seen, police added.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, officers confirmed Miss Eastwood, of Stockton Brook, did not appear distressed the last time she was seen and her car was still at her house.

Samantha Eastwood, 28, was last seen leaving work on Friday morning

In a post shared on Facebook, Miss Eastwood appeared to have been selling her wedding dress on an online marketplace.

Ms Eastwood's disappearance is being investigated by a team from the force's Major and Organised Crime Department.

On Wednesday, police released CCTV footage of Miss Eastwood leaving her last shift and driving away from the hospital.

Earlier this week, a man was arrested on suspicion of kidnap following her disappearance.

The 32-year-old man has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue, police said.

Police released CCTV on Wednesday showing what they believe is the "last known sighting" of Ms Eastwood

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp Dan Ison, said the force was continuing to treat the case as "a high risk missing person inquiry".

Officers are searching several houses in north Staffordshire and have widened their appeal for sightings to include areas where she holidayed, including Whitby.