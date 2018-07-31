Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Samantha Eastwood, 28, was last seen leaving work on Friday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap following the disappearance of a midwife.

Samantha Eastwood was last seen leaving Royal Stoke University Hospital at 07:45 BST on Friday and did not return for her night shift later that day.

The 32-year-old man has since been released under investigation while inquiries continue, police said.

Ms Eastwood's disappearance is being investigated by a team from the force's Major and Organised Crime Department.

Colleagues of 28-year-old Ms Eastwood, who has links to Whitby in North Yorkshire, raised concerns at about 19:20 after she failed to show up for her shift.

A friend of Ms Eastwood, who lives in Stockton Brook, said her family was going "through hell worrying about her".

The arrested man was detained on Sunday in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, and has been released on conditional bail, according to Staffordshire Police.

Det Insp Dan Ison said: "We are continuing to treat this as a high risk missing person inquiry.

"During any investigation of this nature, we would not rule anything out and need to explore all avenues with the aim of returning Samantha safe and well."

Image caption Samantha Eastwood failed to turn up to work at Royal Stoke University Hospital

Chief nurse Liz Rix said Ms Eastwood was a "much loved and valued member" of the hospital team and her colleagues were very concerned.

"Samantha has worked as a midwife at Royal Stoke for six years and not turning up to work on Friday evening was very much out of character," she added.

The family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Det Insp Ison added: "We would ask Samantha herself if she is able to let us or her family know she is safe and well, or if anyone has seen her or knows her whereabouts to contact us as soon as possible."