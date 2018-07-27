Young people registered as missing have been found during police drug raids in Staffordshire.

The two juveniles were found in a property searched by police in Burton-upon-Trent on Thursday.

A machete, class A drugs and and cannabis were also found at addresses in Byrkley Street and St Mark's Road.

No arrests have been made. The juveniles were safeguarded and returned to their addresses, police said.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Two vulnerable juveniles were located in one of the properties and following further investigation we have found they are registered as missing from their local area."