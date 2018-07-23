Image caption Firefighters were positioned along Valley Road close to Cannock Chase Museum and Reservoir Road to try to quell the flames

A "large" grass fire at a nature reserve was started deliberately, a fire service has said.

Seven crews battled the blaze at Hednesford Hills in Staffordshire on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were positioned along Valley Road, close to Cannock Chase Museum and Reservoir Road.

Crews left the incident on Monday. "Sadly, it is believed this fire was started deliberately," Staffordshire Fire Service said.

The fire service is promoting a new campaign, Flames Aren't Games, aimed at preventing deliberate outdoor fires which the service says is a needless drain on resources and which can put lives at risk.