Image caption Firefighters were positioned along Valley Road close to Cannock Chase Museum and Reservoir Road to try to quell the flames

Seven fire crews are battling a "large" fire at a nature reserve.

Staffordshire Fire Service was called to the blaze at Hednesford Hills shortly after 13:00 BST.

Firefighters were positioned along Valley Road, close to Cannock Chase Museum and Reservoir Road, to try and quell the flames.

Crews from Uttoxeter and Kinver were sent to help, with specialist equipment also brought in. Police warned people not to enter the area.

"Firefighters are tackling the fire from different angles, which is why we and the police are advising the public to stay away as it covers a large surface area," the fire service said.

Police took to social media to deter the public from visiting the nature reserve and said they had closed Reservoir Road while the fire crews were at work.

Cannock Police said the fire was contained but could take several hours to extinguish.

Earlier this month, Staffordshire Fire Service said a grassland fire in the reserve was "probably started by accident".