A 16-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man have been arrested in connection with a "serious assault" which saw two older men suffer suspected stab wounds.

Staffordshire Police made the arrests after they were called to Minton Street, Wolstanton, Newcastle-under-Lyme at about 02:20 BST on Saturday.

Two men, aged 20 and 50, were injured during the incident.

The suspects are being questioned and and investigation into what happened is under way.

The 19-year-old from Newcastle-under-Lyme was arrested on suspicion of assault, grievous bodily harm with intent and affray. The 16-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of assault, actual bodily harm and affray.