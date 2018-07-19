Image caption Asif Naseem moved his wife and five children into the house in March

A homeowner ordered to overhaul his property because it was "30 inches too tall" has been given a further three months to save his home.

In May, Asif Naseem and family were told to tear down the new-build in Lightwood, Stoke-on-Trent, or spend £200,000 on a new roof.

A council meeting heard Mr Naseem, who has yet to fix the roof, had "a blatant disregard" for planning processes.

But he was nevertheless given more time to complete the requested alterations.

During Wednesday's planning committee meeting, councillor Ross Irving said: "It should be made quite clear that this is going to be the last extension and we expect this to be sorted."

Planning officer Karen Kent told the meeting the family, who previously they had nowhere else to go and no funds for a new roof, has been in talks with a new architect about the alterations.

Image caption Stoke-on-Trent City Council turned down two retrospective planning applications

Stoke-on-Trent City Council planners have thrown out two retrospective planning applications to alter the new-build.

At the meeting, councillors voted in favour of deferring enforcement action - which would mean demolishing the house - for a further three months.

Committee chairman, councillor David Evans added: "I hope that the message has been heard loud and clear by the applicant."

Speaking after the meeting Mr Naseem said: "I haven't had any complaints from my neighbours, just people who aren't my neighbours."